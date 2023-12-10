Lok Adalat in Belapur settles claim of Rs 81 lakh for man's death in road accident

A 'Lok Adalat' held at Belapur in Maharashtra's Thane district has brought about a settlement of Rs 81 lakh between the family of a man who died in a road accident in 2017 and the offending vehicle's insurer, a court official said on Sunday.

This is the highest amount of settlement at the Belapur Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), the official claimed, after the settlement was reached on Saturday.

Nilesh Shambaji Shivsharan (32), who worked as a senior associate with a private company, died after a taxi he was travelling in dashed against another vehicle on Mulund-Airoli road on October 29, 2017, his family told the tribunal The claimants, comprising the man's wife, mother and minor son, told the MACT that he earned a salary of Rs 45,223 per month.

They worked out a claim of Rs 1 crore for his accidental death. The owner of the taxi and its insurance company were named as respondents in the claim.

During the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, a settlement was reached in the presence of District and Additional Sessions Judge PS Vithalani for the payment of compensation of Rs 81 lakh by the vehicle's insurer to the man's family, the official said.

Meanwhile, an accident claim related to the death of a contractor from Palghar was settled for Rs. 78,50,000.

Janardan Patil was killed after the driver of the car he was travelling in hit a tree in Gokul Wadi on July 24 last year.

The panel was told his monthly income at the time of Rs 50,997 per month while his age was 34.

The claim by Pooja Janardan Patil (31), Manasvi (08), Shravani (05), Sudam Patil (61) and Mangala Sudam patil (49) was for Rs 1.19 crore.

The settlement was reached between the claimants, represented by advocate Sachin Mane, and the Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, represented by advocate Balaji Umate.

The settlement and payment of cheque to the claimants undertook in the presence of the panel comprising of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Member Sonali Shah as well as Advocates Arvind Tiwari and SM Pawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)