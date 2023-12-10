Israel says helped foil Iranian-ordered attack in Cyprus

The Israeli intelligence service Mossad helped Cyprus foil an Iranian-ordered attack against Israelis and Jews on the island, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday, saying such plots were on the rise since the Gaza war erupted.

Israel is "troubled" by what it sees as Iranian use of Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus "both for terrorism objectives and as an operational and transit area," the statement added.

