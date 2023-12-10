Sikhs take out protest march in Delhi for release of 'Bandi Singhs'
Several Sikh protesters on Sunday took out a march from the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to Sansad Marg, demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs'. One of the protesters said a two-hour long discussion was held in Amritsar last week regarding the release of 'Bandi Singhs', the Sikh prisoners which the community claims are still lodged in different jails despite completion of their sentences.
''The Akal Takht has constituted a five-member committee to find ways to secure the release of such Singhs and has decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard,'' said another protester.
However, Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of Delhi Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGPC) told PTI over phone that this protest march was organised by different organisations and Sikh outfits.
''There was no involvement of DSGPC in the protest march. This was organised by different Sikh outfits, not by us,'' Kalka said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi police ensured heavy security to maintain law and order during the protest march.
''We requested the protesters to take out their march peacefully. No one was allowed to breach the law and order,'' a senior police officer said.
