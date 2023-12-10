Man facing money problems dies jumping before moving in UP's Bhadohi
PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 10-12-2023 18:44 IST
A 40-year-old man allegedly jumped before a moving train in a village under the Suryava Police Station area of the district on Sunday, an officer said. Local Station House Officer Sesh Nath Pal said, ''Gulab Singh who ran a government subsidised shop jumped before a passenger train in the morning. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.'' According to police, Gulab Singh and his family were facing financial troubles. Police have sent Singh's body for a post mortem examination.
