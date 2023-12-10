Fire causes two explosions at refinery in eastern Iran

A fire at a small refinery in eastern Iran's Birjand special economic zone caused two explosions on Sunday and remains out of control, Iran's state media said.

No casualties were reported but the damage has yet to be assessed, state media said, adding that all 18 reservoirs at the refinery have caught fire. "The initial stages of the fire consumed 1.5 million litres of fuel," Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said.

