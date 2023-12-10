Left Menu

Netanyahu speaks to Putin, voices disapproval of Iran ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and voiced displeasure with "anti-Israel positions" taken by Moscow's envoys at the United Nations, an Israeli statement said. Russia backed a U.N. Security Council resolution for a Gaza truce, which was vetoed by the United States on Friday.

Russia backed a U.N. Security Council resolution for a Gaza truce, which was vetoed by the United States on Friday. Speaking to Putin, Netanyahu also voiced "robust disapproval" of Russia's "dangerous" cooperation with Iran, the Israeli statement said. The Kremlin said Russia was ready to give all possible assistance to alleviate the suffering of civilians and de-escalate the conflict.

"Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the principle position of rejecting and condemning terrorism in all its forms," the Kremlin said in a statement. "At the same time, it is extremely important that countering terrorist threats does not lead to such grave consequences for the civilian population."

Russia's foreign minister on Sunday said

an international monitoring mission should go to Gaza to monitor the humanitarian situation. (Writing by Dan Williams; additional reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

