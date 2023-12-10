Left Menu

Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over forced extra-marital affair in Indore; held

Thakur allegedly forced Mamta to continue their relationship using an objectionable video for her, he said.Mamta called Thakur to Saritas house, where she and her husband allegedly killed the woman first and later attacked the hotelier on his arrival, the official said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-12-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 19:41 IST
Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over forced extra-marital affair in Indore; held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her husband allegedly killed a hotelier and his girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore over a forced extra-marital affair, police said on Sunday. The police on Sunday arrested the accused couple Mamta (32) and Nitin Pawar (35) for the murders that occurred in the limits of Aerodrome police station on Saturday, additional deputy commissioner of police Alok Kumar Sharma said. Hotelier Ravi Thakur (42) and his girlfriend Sarita Thakur (38) were attacked and killed with sharp-edged weapons at her house, he said, adding that the bodies were found in a state of undress.

Sarita had introduced Mamta to the hotelier, and they became friendly and began an illicit relationship, the official said. When Nitin got wind of the affair, the couple quarrelled about it. Thakur allegedly forced Mamta to continue their relationship using an objectionable video for her, he said.

Mamta called Thakur to Sarita's house, where she and her husband allegedly killed the woman first and later attacked the hotelier on his arrival, the official said. A sword and knife used in killings have been recovered, and a detailed investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023