France says one of its warships was targeted by drones from direction of Yemen. Both were shot down
France said Sunday that one of its warships in the Red Sea was targeted by two drones coming from Yemen. A short statement from the Armies Ministry did not say who fired the drones at the French Navy frigate Languedoc on Saturday night. The frigate is on a French Navy mission in the Red Sea.
France said Sunday that one of its warships in the Red Sea was targeted by two drones coming from Yemen. Both were intercepted and shot down. A short statement from the Armies Ministry did not say who fired the drones at the French Navy frigate Languedoc on Saturday night. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have have vowed to target ships operating in the Red Sea. The Houthi are staunch foes of Israel. They have claimed a series of maritime attacks since the Oct. 7 assault on Israel by Hamas militants that sparked their latest and deadliest war.
France's Armies Ministry said the drones "came straight at" the Languedoc two hours apart from the direction of Yemen. The warship destroyed them both about 110 kilometers (70 miles) off the Red Sea port of Al Hudaydah on the Yemeni coast, it said.
The statement did not say what weaponry the Languedoc used to bring down the drones. The frigate is on a French Navy mission in the Red Sea.
