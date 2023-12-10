Left Menu

Driver of school van rapes 7-year-old in Jaipur, arrested

The family also alleged that the driver had threatened the girls brother at knifepoint, Lal said.The SHO said the incident happened nearly three months ago but there is no clarity over the place where the alleged incident happened.An FIR under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code IPC was lodged at the Jhotwara police station on Friday.The matter is being investigated, the SHO said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:19 IST
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man driving her to a private school here, police said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested after the minor's family registered a complaint in the three-month old incident on Friday, they said.

The accused, Abdul Majid (55), who operates a school van was arrested on Saturday, SHO Kishan Lal said. The family have also named the school's owner and the principal in the FIR alleging they did not take action against the driver, police said. The family also alleged that the driver had threatened the girl's brother at knifepoint, Lal said.

The SHO said the incident happened nearly three months ago but there is no clarity over the place where the alleged incident happened.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged at the Jhotwara police station on Friday.

The matter is being investigated, the SHO said.

