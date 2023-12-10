Three more held over murder at wedding near Noida

Three more people were arrested on Sunday in connection with a murder at a wedding function near Noida a fortnight ago, police said. Noida resident Ashok Yadav, 55, was shot dead allegedly by his son's father-in-law Chandra Shekhar Yadav, 52, at a farmhouse in the Bisrakh area on November 27, they said. Both were guests at the wedding function organised by one of their mutual acquaintances. However, the two were not on good terms due to their children undergoing divorce proceedings.

''Subsequent to the investigation in the case, three more accused were arrested today. They have been identified as Saurav Yadav, 30, his brother Gaurav Yadav, 31, and Vikas Yadav, 31 -- all current residents of Ghaziabad,'' a police spokesperson said.

Police have already arrested Chandra Shekhar Yadav alias Shekhar Yadav, who allegedly shot Ashok Yadav twice after a heated argument on November 27.

Around half dozen more people are accused in the case in which FIR was lodged at the Bisrakh police station on a complaint from Ashok Yadav's son, police said.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147, 148, 149 (all related to rioting), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others, they said.

