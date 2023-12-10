Left Menu

Three more held over murder at wedding near Noida

Three more people were arrested on Sunday in connection with a murder at a wedding function near Noida a fortnight ago, police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:34 IST
Three more held over murder at wedding near Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Three more people were arrested on Sunday in connection with a murder at a wedding function near Noida a fortnight ago, police said. Noida resident Ashok Yadav, 55, was shot dead allegedly by his son's father-in-law Chandra Shekhar Yadav, 52, at a farmhouse in the Bisrakh area on November 27, they said. Both were guests at the wedding function organised by one of their mutual acquaintances. However, the two were not on good terms due to their children undergoing divorce proceedings.

''Subsequent to the investigation in the case, three more accused were arrested today. They have been identified as Saurav Yadav, 30, his brother Gaurav Yadav, 31, and Vikas Yadav, 31 -- all current residents of Ghaziabad,'' a police spokesperson said.

Police have already arrested Chandra Shekhar Yadav alias Shekhar Yadav, who allegedly shot Ashok Yadav twice after a heated argument on November 27.

Around half dozen more people are accused in the case in which FIR was lodged at the Bisrakh police station on a complaint from Ashok Yadav's son, police said.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147, 148, 149 (all related to rioting), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023