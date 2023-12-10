Left Menu

Updated: 10-12-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:51 IST
Hamas armed wing: Israel cannot recover its hostages without negotiations
Hamas' armed wing said on Sunday Israel will not be able to recover any of its hostages unless it engages in talks over conditional swap deals. Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, said in an audio speech broadcast by Al Jazeera television that Israel will not be able to recover the captives by force, citing what he described a failed operation to free one of them.

He also claimed that Hamas fighters had partially or fully destroyed 180 Israeli personnel carriers, tanks and bulldozers in 10 days since fighting resumed in Gaza.

