TN top official inspects area affected by oil spill

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixnio
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday inspected north Chennai, where an oil spill over the Kosasthalaiyar river was noticed.

The top official interacted with residents of Sadayankuppam over the oil spill and ascertained information related to the matter.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, constituted a high-level committee on December 9 and directed it to take necessary measures to prevent further spread of oil spill and 'recover the oil floating on the water surface.' The TN Pollution Control Board, in its report, cited traces of oil that originated from north Chennai areas of Kodungaiyur and Tondiarpet where the facilities of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) are functioning.

The Water Resources Department report said: ''The top of water surface was filled with a thick oily substance and it is visible all along the Buckingham canal for more than 5 kms and also spread to Ennore creek and Kosasthalaiyar River mouth and Bay of Bengal.'' Further it said: ''It is seen visibly that the oil spill or intentional letting of waste soil in the Buckingham canal and Ennore creek affected the flora and fauna.'' The matter has been posted to December 12 by the NGT bench.

Meena continued his inspections across the city and reviewed measures being implemented to ensure free flow of rainwater through channels and stormwater drains. Removal and disposal of garbage, draining stagnant water were among other aspects he reviewed.

Also, state ministers and the top official distributed relief materials to people affected by cyclone Michaung.

