Naxalite carrying reward of Rs 1.5 lakh arrested in Gadchiroli

A 19-year-old Naxalite who was allegedly involved in the murder of a police patil and carried a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh has been arrested in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, officials said on Sunday. The Naxalite, who was also involved in arson, carried a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh, it said.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old Naxalite who was allegedly involved in the murder of a 'police patil' and carried a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh has been arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Sunday. According to a release by the office Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal, Arjun Samma Hichami was a 'Jan Milita' member of the banned outfit. He was arrested near Gatta Nala on Saturday following an operation by personnel from the elite C-60 team and police.

Hichami has told the police that he had shared the whereabouts of 'police patil' Lalsu Velda of Titola village who was killed by Naxalites on November 22, said the release. The Naxalite, who was also involved in arson, carried a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh, it said. Since January 2022, the Gadchiroli police have arrested 73 "hardcore" Naxalites, the release added.

