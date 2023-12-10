Argentina will stay in Paris climate agreement under Milei, negotiator says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:21 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Argentina under President Javier Milei will remain part of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the country's new top climate diplomat told Reuters on Sunday, despite the leader's past comments that climate change is a hoax.
Veteran climate diplomat Marcia Levaggi said that the new government had sent her to be the head of the Argentinian delegation at the United Nations COP28 climate talks underway in Dubai. She arrived on Sunday just as Milei was being inaugurated in Buenos Aires.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Milei
- Veteran
- Javier Milei
- Argentinian
- Dubai
- Buenos Aires
- Marcia Levaggi
- Argentina
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man dies after wife punches him on face for not taking her to Dubai to celebrate birthday
Climate Concert in Dubai to bring awareness to 'urgency of a planet in dissonance'
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
PM Modi visiting Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit: MEA.
PM Modi to visit Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit