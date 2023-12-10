Argentina will stay in Paris climate agreement under Milei, negotiator says

Argentina under President Javier Milei will remain part of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the country's new top climate diplomat told Reuters on Sunday, despite the leader's past comments that climate change is a hoax.

Veteran climate diplomat Marcia Levaggi said that the new government had sent her to be the head of the Argentinian delegation at the United Nations COP28 climate talks underway in Dubai. She arrived on Sunday just as Milei was being inaugurated in Buenos Aires.

