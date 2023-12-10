Left Menu

Eastern Zonal Council meet: Bihar Caste survey has issues that need to be resolved, says Shah

There are some issues regarding the caste survey, which he Shah hoped that the state government would resolve, the statement said, without elaborating.Addressing the meeting that lasted for about three hours, the union home minister said that 1,157 issues have been resolved in the meetings of the zonal councils.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:28 IST
Eastern Zonal Council meet: Bihar Caste survey has issues that need to be resolved, says Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said there are some issues regarding the caste survey conducted by the Bihar government, which he hoped that the state will resolve. Addressing the Eastern Zonal Council meeting here, Shah said the central government never had any intention of creating hurdles in the caste-based survey.

Following a caste survey in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar administration hiked reservations for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions and urged the Centre to incorporate the increased quota in the 9th schedule of the Constitution, so that it gets immunity from legal scrutiny. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah said at the meeting that when his party was in power in the state, it had supported the caste-based survey. ''There are some issues regarding the caste survey, which he (Shah) hoped that the state government would resolve,'' the statement said, without elaborating.

Addressing the meeting that lasted for about three hours, the union home minister said that 1,157 issues have been resolved in the meetings of the zonal councils. Shah said that in the zonal council meetings, differences on political matters should be avoided and efforts should be made to resolve issues in a liberal manner.

He said that many issues of national importance were also included in the agenda of the Zonal Council meetings. ''These include eliminating malnutrition among children through Poshan Abhiyan (nutrition campaign), reducing the dropout rate of school children, operationalisation of Fast Track Special Courts for speedy investigation and speedy disposal of rape cases against women and children,'' the statement said.

Other issues include creating facility of banks/India Post Payment Bank branches within 5 km of each village, formation of two lakh new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in the country and strengthening of all existing PACSs. Shah said that these issues need to be reviewed every three months at the level of Chief Minister, Minister and Chief Secretary.

Highlighting the increase in the number of Zonal Council meetings after the NDA government came to power at the Centre, Shah said that from 2004 to May 2014, the total number of meetings of the Zonal Councils and their Standing Committees was only 25. ''But in the last 9 years from June 2014 till now, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 56 meetings of the Zonal Councils and their Standing Committees were held,'' he said. Eastern Zonal Council comprises the states of Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023