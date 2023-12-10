Hezbollah is responding to escalating Israeli attacks, senior official says
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:45 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
A senior politician in the Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Sunday that Israeli air strikes in south Lebanon marked a "new escalation" to which the group was responding with new types of attacks.
Hassan Fadlallah, in a statement sent to Reuters, said the escalation would "not deter the resistance in Lebanon from continuing to defend its country and supporting Gaza".
Hezbollah was responding to the escalation with new types of attacks, be it "in the nature of the weapons (used) or the targeted sites", he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Mixed emotions as first group of Israeli hostages return from Gaza
'I'm not dead,' Thai hostage says after 'miracle' release in Gaza
Dozens of Moshes held hostage in Gaza, says uncle of 26/11 Mumbai attacks survivor Baby Moshe
Families of hostages not slated for release from Gaza during current truce face enduring nightmare
Gaza cease-fire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered