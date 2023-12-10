Left Menu

70-year-old woman badly injured in pet dog attack

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:03 IST
A 70-year-old woman in the district was seriously injured on Sunday after being attacked by a pit bull dog, police said.

A doctor said the woman was bleeding profusely when she was brought to the Roorkee Civil Hospital from where she was referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh, considering her serious condition.

There are wound marks all over the woman's body, said Dr Vandana at the Civil Hospital.

The elderly woman's son has filed a complaint against the owner of the dog at the Civil Lines police station.

The woman, a resident of Dhandera, was going to see someone in the neighbourhood when she was attacked by the pit bull, Roorkee Civil Lines police station in-charge R K Saklani said. The police are registering a case on the basis of the complaint, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

