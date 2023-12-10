Jharkhand: Four held for cybercrime with links to Pakistan

The police arrested four youths in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, who were part of a cybercrime syndicate with links to Pakistan, an officer said on Sunday.

The quartet allegedly cheated a person in Punjab of Rs 1.63 lakh and a phone number used in the crime led the investigators to reach Hazaribagh.

The police recovered 10 mobile phones, 36 SIM cards, 37 debit and credit cards, 12 passbooks and chequebooks, a two-wheeler, a four-wheeler and other articles from them, the police said. The four, who are in the age group of 19 to 25, were arrested in a locality of Korra area, around 105 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they were operating under a Pakistani handler. ''Since it is a serious matter, we are trying to find out whether this money was meant for cyber crimes or any other purpose which is against the interest of the nation,'' the SP said. Chothe, however, did not divulge much on the case for the sake of investigation.

The SP said that an online fraud of Rs 1.63 lakh was committed in Punjab on November 28 and the phone number was found to be linked to a place somewhere in Jharkhand. ''After getting the information, we found that the number is active in a locality in Korra. We set up a team and conducted raids. First, we arrested two persons and then, following their interrogation, picked up the other two,'' he said.

