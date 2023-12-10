Left Menu

UP: Son hacks mother to death for refusing to lend money

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:32 IST
UP: Son hacks mother to death for refusing to lend money
  • Country:
  • India

A 68-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son after she refused to lend him money, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dhindawli village under the Titawi police station area here on Saturday evening, they added.

Jaginder, who allegedly killed his mother Perkashi with a spade, has been arrested, SHO Jogindra Singh said.

According to police, Jaginder attacked his mother with a spade in a fit of rage when the latter refused to give him some money. The elderly died on the spot, the SHO said.

Police have also recovered the spade used in the crime and sent the accused to jail, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023