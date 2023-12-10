Left Menu

Proper monitoring key to maintaining healthy human rights records: Arunachal guv

The special occasion coincided with the Amrit Kaal celebration as we prepare ourselves to be a progressive, developed and caring nation, aimed at becoming the Vishwa Guru by 2047, Parnaik said.He added that in its endeavour to reinvigorate the universal declaration of human rights in the true sense, the Centre has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp programme to ensure that every citizen receives the basic amenities.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:34 IST
Proper monitoring key to maintaining healthy human rights records: Arunachal guv
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Sunday said that to implement and maintain a healthy human rights record, there must be good governance, proper monitoring and enthusiastic participation of all. The governor said that every citizen must endeavour to create a conducive environment for upholding fundamental rights and human rights while abiding by his fundamental duties.

He was addressing a state-level human rights awareness programme organised to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. ''The special occasion coincided with the Amrit Kaal celebration as we prepare ourselves to be a progressive, developed and caring nation, aimed at becoming the Vishwa Guru by 2047,'' Parnaik said.

He added that in its endeavour to reinvigorate the universal declaration of human rights in the true sense, the Centre has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp programme to ensure that every citizen receives the basic amenities. Parnaik said that the Indian Armed Forces follow a principle of 'iron fist and velvet glove' to ensure that there is no human rights violation and collateral damage to innocent citizens. Acting as mediators between people and the government, NGOs and civil society organisations have a crucial role in raising awareness for the promotion and protection of human rights, he said. On the occasion, the governor also launched the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC), the organiser of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023