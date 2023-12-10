Policeman killed in blast in Balochistan
A police officer was killed on Sunday in a blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.
According to details, the Station House Officer of the Counter Terrorism Department, Muhammad Murad, was killed in the blast near the Sultan Ibrahim Road in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.
“As per initial reports, a magnetic bomb was planted in Jamot’s vehicle,” SHO Pindrani said, adding that further investigation was underway.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Throughout the year, terrorists and separatists have been targeting security forces in Balochistan.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Hussain Lehri said a passerby was also injured in the incident. The wounded and deceased were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital Khuzdar.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the attack.
