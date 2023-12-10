Sudan's army says Red Cross staff wounded as convoy comes under fire

Sudan's army said on Sunday several staff from the International Committee of the Red Cross were injured when their convoy came under fire as they were evacuating civilians including foreign nationals from St. Mary's Church in the capital Khartoum.

The army said in a statement that the convoy came under fire after violating an agreement by approaching its defensive positions using a car "belonging to the rebels" - a reference the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). In a separate statement the RSF accused the army of carrying out an attack on the convoy. It said the incident had resulted in deaths as well as injuries.

A regional spokesperson for the ICRC confirmed an incident involving its convoy, but said it was unable to provide further details.

