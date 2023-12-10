Left Menu

Diamonds in the vacuum cleaner: Paris' luxury Ritz hotel finds guest's missing ring

The newspaper said the ring was worth an estimated 750,000 euros, or more than 800,000.The Ritz Paris wouldnt release details about the ring or the client but said the ring had been found on Sunday.Thanks to meticulous searches by security agents at the Ritz Paris, the ring was found this morning in a vacuum cleaner bag, the hotel said in a statement.

Lost a very expensive diamond ring? Try checking the vacuum cleaner. That's what employees of Paris' luxury Ritz hotel did — and got lucky.

Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that a Malaysian guest of the hotel filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that her diamond ring vanished from her room. The newspaper said the ring was worth an estimated 750,000 euros, or more than $800,000.

The Ritz Paris wouldn't release details about the ring or the client but said the ring had been found on Sunday.

"Thanks to meticulous searches by security agents at the Ritz Paris, the ring was found this morning in a vacuum cleaner bag," the hotel said in a statement. "Our client is happy at the news."

