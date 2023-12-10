Diamonds in the vacuum cleaner: Paris' luxury Ritz hotel finds guest's missing ring
The newspaper said the ring was worth an estimated 750,000 euros, or more than 800,000.The Ritz Paris wouldnt release details about the ring or the client but said the ring had been found on Sunday.Thanks to meticulous searches by security agents at the Ritz Paris, the ring was found this morning in a vacuum cleaner bag, the hotel said in a statement.
- Country:
- France
Lost a very expensive diamond ring? Try checking the vacuum cleaner. That's what employees of Paris' luxury Ritz hotel did — and got lucky.
Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that a Malaysian guest of the hotel filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that her diamond ring vanished from her room. The newspaper said the ring was worth an estimated 750,000 euros, or more than $800,000.
The Ritz Paris wouldn't release details about the ring or the client but said the ring had been found on Sunday.
"Thanks to meticulous searches by security agents at the Ritz Paris, the ring was found this morning in a vacuum cleaner bag," the hotel said in a statement. "Our client is happy at the news."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Le Parisien
- Ritz Paris
- Ritz
- Malaysian
ALSO READ
Fire north of Paris kills three, injures eight
"I am practising well for it," says Neeraj Chopra on preparation for Paris 2024 Olympics
I want to prepare for 2024 Paris Paralympics in Sonipat, not abroad: Sumit Antil
Complete focus is on next year's Paris Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara
Paris mayor quits X platform, calling it a 'gigantic global sewer'