PTI | Auraiya | Updated: 10-12-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 23:05 IST
UP: Three of family die after car hits people waiting for bus on expressway, 6 others injured
Three persons of a family were killed and six others were injured when they were hit by a car while waiting for a bus on the Lucknow-Agra expressway on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the deceased along with other family members were on their way to attend a marriage function.

''Nine persons were waiting for a bus on the Agra-Lucknow expressway when a car hit them in Arwakatra Police station area on Sunday,'' Circle officer (CO) Ashok Kumar said.

''One Raman Singh (40) of Nagla Pahadi village of the area, his niece Aaradhy (8) and his daughter Gungun (10) were killed in the accident. Six others have been injured and are admitted in a hospital,'' the CO said.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and detained the car's driver, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

