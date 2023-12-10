Left Menu

J-K Police chief visits family of cop killed in terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain on Sunday visited the family of Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained in a terror attack.The Director General of Police was accompanied by ADGP, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir V K Birdhi and other officers to share the grief of the family, a police spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain on Sunday visited the family of Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained in a terror attack.

The Director General of Police was accompanied by ADGP, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir V K Birdhi and other officers to share the grief of the family, a police spokesman said. Swain met Wani's father and other members of his family and conveyed that the J&K Police family will remember the sacrifice of the martyr for decades to come.

Wani was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist when he was playing cricket in Srinagar in October. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Thursday.

Swain also visited the Military Hospital at Badami Bagh Cantonment here to enquire about the health of the injured policeman Mohammad Hafeez who was fired upon by terrorists on Saturday. The DGP met the doctors treating Hafeez and was impressed by the treatments he was being given, the official said.

