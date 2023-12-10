Left Menu

Fire at landless workers' movement camp in Brazil leaves nine dead

The incident was caused by a short circuit in the electrical network during the installation of internet wiring in the rural farmers' camp, located in the city of Parauapebas, according to MST. Community leaders told a press conference that the short circuit happened at around 8 p.m. local time, when an antenna touched the high-voltage network, setting fire to power cables and some shacks in the camp.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 23:54 IST
Fire at landless workers' movement camp in Brazil leaves nine dead

A fire in a camp belonging to Brazil's Landless Workers' Movement MST in the northern state of Para killed nine people and left eight injured on Saturday night, the movement said on Sunday. The incident was caused by a short circuit in the electrical network during the installation of internet wiring in the rural farmers' camp, located in the city of Parauapebas, according to MST.

Community leaders told a press conference that the short circuit happened at around 8 p.m. local time, when an antenna touched the high-voltage network, setting fire to power cables and some shacks in the camp. Among the nine dead, six were residents of the camp and three were workers from the internet company.

Eight other people were injured and taken to a hospital, seven of them have already been discharged, and one remains hospitalized with second-degree burns but is not at risk of death. According to the MST, the fire was later contained by the local fire brigade.

MST fights for land distribution in Brazil, sometimes occupying areas it says are not producing anything and then seeking its expropriation by the government. The camp is close, but, according to the movement, does not occupy a 60,000-hectare (150,000-acre) farm in the region that they argue it is the product of land grabbing.

Members of the camp said at Sunday's press conference that they are already receiving government aid, such as water and food distribution and funeral help. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked his agrarian development minister, Paulo Teixeira, and head of lands rights agency Incra, Cesar Aldrighi, to travel to the city this Sunday to "follow the case closely and bring all the support of the federal government to the families of the victims of this tragedy", the government said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023