UN General Assembly likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire demand - diplomats
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday.
The move comes after the U.S. vetoed on Friday a U.N. Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution - 121 votes in favor, 14 against and 44 abstentions - calling for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Four Thais in second group of Gaza hostages freed, Thai PM says
13 Israelis, 7 foreigners held in Gaza to be released shortly: Qatar's foreign ministry
Hamas releases second batch of hostages; 17 crosses Gaza, enter Egypt
Palestinian farmer killed by Israeli forces in Gaza refugee camp: Palestinian Red Crescent
Fragile truce in Gaza is back on track after hourslong delay in a second hostage-for-prisoner swap