UN General Assembly likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire demand - diplomats

Updated: 11-12-2023 02:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 02:52 IST
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday.

The move comes after the U.S. vetoed on Friday a U.N. Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution - 121 votes in favor, 14 against and 44 abstentions - calling for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."

