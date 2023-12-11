Papua New Guinea PM Marape says no talks with China on security
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on Monday there had been no recent talks with China on security after the resource-rich nation signed a security agreement with neighbour Australia last week.
Marape said Papua New Guinea had been transparent, and when he visited Beijing this year with his ministers "there was no conversation on security".
"We keep them in the space of the economy, we went with traditional security partners for security," he told a resources investment conference in Sydney.
