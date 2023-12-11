Left Menu

Philippines undeterred in protecting sovereignty in South China Sea -president

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-12-2023 05:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 05:58 IST
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels and maritime militia in his country's waters is illegal and their dangerous actions against Filipinos is an outright and blatant violation of international law.

The Philippines has further steeled its determination to defend and protect its nation's sovereign rights in the South China Sea amid "aggression and provocations" by China, Marcos posted on the X social media site late on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

