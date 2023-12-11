China’s South China Sea actions undermine regional stability -U.S. State Department
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-12-2023 06:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 06:20 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The United States has called out China for interfering in lawful Philippine maritime operations and undermining regional stability.
The United States reiterated its support for its treaty ally the Philippines in a Dec. 10 statement shared by the U.S. embassy in Manila on Monday. The U.S. State Department reaffirmed defense commitments under its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese fighter jets 'orbit' Philippine patrol aircraft, Manila says
Chinese fighter jets 'orbit' Philippine patrol aircraft, Manila says
Health News Roundup: Mystery illness affecting dogs across the United States; UK health insurance rates to soar on surging claims-industry experts and more
Mystery illness affecting dogs across the United States
Health News Roundup: Mystery illness affecting dogs across the United States; US FDA clears Vivos Therapeutics' oral device for sleep apnea and more