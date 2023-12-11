China’s South China Sea actions undermine regional stability -U.S. State Department

The United States has called out China for interfering in lawful Philippine maritime operations and undermining regional stability.

The United States reiterated its support for its treaty ally the Philippines in a Dec. 10 statement shared by the U.S. embassy in Manila on Monday. The U.S. State Department reaffirmed defense commitments under its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines.

