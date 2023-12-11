Left Menu

PTI | Billings | Updated: 11-12-2023 06:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 06:45 IST
Woman arrested after driving her vehicle through a religious group on a sidewalk, Montana police say
A woman has been arrested after she drove her vehicle several times at or through a religious group demonstrating on a sidewalk, hitting and injuring one man, Montana police said Sunday.

Genevienne Rancuret, 55, was pulled over by police in Billings on Saturday a few hours after the episode and taken to jail on charges of felony assault with a weapon — the vehicle — felony criminal mischief and driving under the influence, police said. It is not known if she has a lawyer representing her yet.

The 45-year-old man who was struck suffered minor injuries. Members of the group he was with, identified by police as Israelis for Christ, were holding signs and speaking through an amplifier at the time, a police spokesperson, Lt. Matt Lennick, said.

Lennick said he did not have enough information to comment on what the motive could be.

An update from police said the FBI was also reviewing what happened, along with local prosecutors, suggesting the federal agency was looking into whether it could be a bias-motivated crime.

