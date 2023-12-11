Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, debris damages building -mayor
Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 08:23 IST
Russia launched an overnight air assault on Kyiv, with debris from the shot down weapons falling onto several districts and damaging at least one residential building, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said on Monday.
Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that emergency services were dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district in the southwestern part of Kyiv, where a missile part hit the roof of a residential building.
He added that emergency services were also dispatched to two other districts in the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vitali Klitschko
- Telegram
- Russia
- Klitschko
- Ukrainian
- Holosiivskyi
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'You'll die in this pit': Takeaways from secret recordings of Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Russia says it thwarts 20 Ukrainian drones, Moscow attacked
Ukraine says it downs 8 Russian drones in overnight attack
Russia says it shoots down 20 Ukrainian drones, Moscow attacked
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack