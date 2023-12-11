Left Menu

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, debris damages building -mayor

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 08:23 IST
Russia launched an overnight air assault on Kyiv, with debris from the shot down weapons falling onto several districts and damaging at least one residential building, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said on Monday.

Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that emergency services were dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district in the southwestern part of Kyiv, where a missile part hit the roof of a residential building.

He added that emergency services were also dispatched to two other districts in the city.

