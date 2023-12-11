Left Menu

Jharkhand: Four held for cybercrime with links to Pakistan

PTI | Hazaribagh | Updated: 11-12-2023 08:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 08:47 IST
Jharkhand: Four held for cybercrime with links to Pakistan
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons, who were part of a cybercrime syndicate with links to Pakistan, have been arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, an officer said.

The quartet allegedly cheated a person in Punjab of Rs 1.63 lakh and a phone number used in the crime led the investigators to reach Hazaribagh.

The police recovered 10 mobile phones, 36 SIM cards, 37 debit and credit cards, 12 passbooks and chequebooks, a two-wheeler, a four-wheeler and other articles from them, the officer said on Sunday.

The four, who are in the age group of 19 to 25, were arrested in a locality of Korra area, around 105 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they were operating under a Pakistani handler.

''Since it is a serious matter, we are trying to find out whether this money was meant for cybercrimes or any other purpose which is against the interest of the nation,'' the SP said.

Chothe, however, did not divulge much on the case for the sake of investigation.

The SP said that an online fraud of Rs 1.63 lakh was committed in Punjab on November 28 and the phone number was found to be linked to a place somewhere in Jharkhand.

''After getting the information, we found that the number is active in a locality in Korra. We set up a team and conducted raids. First, we arrested two persons and then, following their interrogation, picked up the other two,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023