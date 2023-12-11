Fake, completely fabricated: MEA on report claiming 'secret memo' targeting Sikh separatists

India has described as ''fake'' and ''completely fabricated'' a media report claiming that a ''secret memo'' was issued by New Delhi in April to take ''concrete'' measures against certain Sikh separatists, including Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday that the report is part of a ''sustained disinformation campaign'' against India and the outlet that published it is known for propagating ''fake narratives'' peddled by Pakistani intelligence.

The report was published by online American media outlet ''The Intercept''.

''We strongly assert that such reports are fake and completely fabricated. There is no such memo,'' Bagchi said.

''This is part of a sustained disinformation campaign against India. The outlet in question is known for propagating fake narratives peddled by Pakistani intelligence. The posts of the authors confirm this linkage,'' he added.

''Those who amplify such fake news do so only at the cost of their own credibility,'' Bagchi said, responding to media queries on the report.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levelled the allegation of ''potential'' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Nijjar on Canadian soil on June 18.

India strongly dismissed the charges, terming them ''absurd''.

''The Intercept'', in its report, claimed that the Indian government issued instructions on a ''crackdown scheme'' against certain Sikh entities in western countries.

It further claimed that the secret memorandum issued by the MEA in April lists several ''Sikh dissidents under investigation by India's intelligence agencies, including the Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar''.

