Russian air strike on Kyiv injures two, damages buildings - Ukraine officials

He added that emergency services were dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district in the southwestern part of Kyiv, where a missile part hit the roof of a residential building, sparking a fire that was promptly extinguished. Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram that air defence systems "shot down enemy targets," suggesting also that Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 08:54 IST
Russia launched an overnight air assault on Kyiv, with debris from the shot down weapons that fell onto several districts injuring at least two people and damaging a residential building, officials in the Ukrainian capital said on Monday.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said on the Telegram messaging app that a man and a woman suffered shrapnel wounds in the Darnitskyi district in the southeastern part of the city. He added that emergency services were dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district in the southwestern part of Kyiv, where a missile part hit the roof of a residential building, sparking a fire that was promptly extinguished.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram that air defence systems "shot down enemy targets," suggesting also that Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles. Reuters' witnesses heard several loud explosions soon after 4 a.m. (0200 GMT).

The scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage was not immediately known.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

