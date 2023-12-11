Philippines says China's 'aggressive' actions in S.China Sea a 'serious escalation'

MANILA, Dec 11 (Reuters) -

China's "aggressive" actions against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea were a "serious escalation" on the part of Beijing's agents, Manila's National Security Council spokesperson said on Monday.

Jonathan Malaya also said China's claim that the United States is fueling the Philippines' audacity for provocation has no basis.

