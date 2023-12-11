Left Menu

Philippines summons China's ambassador over water cannon incidents in S. China Sea

Updated: 11-12-2023 09:45 IST
The Philippines has summoned China's ambassador to Manila over what it calls China's "aggressive" actions against its vessels in the South China Sea, its foreign ministry said on Monday.

Teresita Daza, spokesperson at the Department of Foreign Affairs told a press conference the Philippines has filed diplomatic protests against China over the use of water cannon by its coastguard vessels against Manila boats.

