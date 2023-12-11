Left Menu

Papua New Guinea PM Marape says no talks with China on security

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on Monday the Pacific Islands nation, which he sees as a buffer between Asia and the Pacific, had not held talks with China on security after signing a security agreement with neighbour Australia last week.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 11:16 IST
Papua New Guinea PM Marape says no talks with China on security
James Marape Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on Monday the Pacific Islands nation, which he sees as a buffer between Asia and the Pacific, had not held talks with China on security after signing a security agreement with neighbour Australia last week. Marape said that Papua New Guinea had been transparent, and that when he visited Beijing this year with his ministers and met China's leaders "there was no conversation on security".

"We keep them in the space of the economy, we went with traditional security partners for security," he told a resources investment conference in Sydney. Papua New Guinea signed a defence agreement with the United States in May, and struck a security deal with Australia last week that Marape said was focused on internal security, including boosting police numbers and the judiciary.

"These two are complementary. External security with the USA, and internal security with Australia," he said. The resource-rich but largely undeveloped nation north of Australia is seeking to woo foreign investment and trade to boost its economy, amid an increasing jostle for influence in the region between the United States and China, which signed a security pact with neighbouring Solomon Islands last year.

PNG is discussing a free trade agreement with China, which already buys half of PNG's produce. Marape said improving security was important for foreign investors.

Papua New Guinea's exports are dominated by resources and energy, including liquefied natural gas. Marape said that he did not want to be lectured on climate change, and that nations with the biggest carbon footprints and affluent lifestyles needed to take the lead in curbing emissions.

"My country is in the oil and gas business. Lucky for me we have the big forest and ocean to offset," he said. With 70% of Papua New Guinea forested, Marape said it was a "carbon negative" country and offered a green label to energy investors.

In a separate speech to the Lowy Institute think tank on Monday, Marape said the greatest challenge facing humanity other than climate change is poverty, and economic investment was "more powerful than just security". "The gap in poverty must be filled - the West cannot be ignorant to this," he said, adding that he believed the next 100 years would be the Asian century.

He said PNG's security interests were different from those of smaller Pacific Island nations because of its geographic position, and PNG wanted to "share responsibility with Australia, to assist in keeping our Pacific safe". "PNG stands as a buffer to greater Asia and linking to the Pacific," he said.

Marape also said PNG was seeking to forge trade ties with India to ensure it had supplementary markets that would step up, in case "we get problems elsewhere".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023