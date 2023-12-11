Left Menu

Man hacked to death in UP's Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 11-12-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 11:19 IST
Man hacked to death in UP's Amethi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old man was hacked to death by some unidentified men in the Munshiganj area here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Ramdepur village on Sunday night. Ram Sajivan (55) and his sister-in-law Dhanraji (58) were attacked by some persons when they were sleeping outside Sajivan’s house, Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said.

The duo was rushed to the hospital where Sajivan died while Dhanraji was referred to Lucknow for better treatment, he said.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

