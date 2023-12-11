Boat mechanic stabbed to death

Left Menu

A boat repair worker was stabbed to death by his colleague after a minor altercation at Tannirbavi beach on Sunday, police said.The deceased has been identified as Binu 42, native of Kollam in Kerala.

11-12-2023
The deceased has been identified as Binu (42), native of Kollam in Kerala. The accused, Johnson (52), a resident of Taliparamba in Kannur district of Kerala, has been arrested.

The two workers were engaged in boat repair at Tannirbavi and were staying in temporary shelters at the work site. The incident took place after a quarrel between them under the influence of alcohol, sources said.

A case has been registered at the Panambur police station and investigation is on.

