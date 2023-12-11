India's top court orders elections in Kashmir by Sept 2024
11-12-2023
India's Supreme Court on Monday directed the election commission to hold elections in the Jammu and Kashmir region by Sept. 30, 2024.
The court order sets the stage for elections to be held in the region, which was further integrated into India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2019.
The court's direction was part of the verdict on pleas challenging the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
