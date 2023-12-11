Must raise voices against horrific injustice being perpetrated against Palestinians: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Monday to participate in a global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the ''massacre'' of the Palestinian people and called for raising voices against the ''horrific injustice'' being perpetrated against them.

Palestinian activists and grassroots organisations have called for a global strike on Monday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, ''Participate in the global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the massacre of the Palestinian people and their children today, the 11th of December, 2023.'' ''We must all raise our voices against the horrific injustice being perpetrated against them,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Noting that the ''merciless bombing'' of Gaza continues with even more ''savagery'' than before the truce, Gandhi had said on Thursday it is the duty of India as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right and do all it can to ensure a ceasefire at the earliest.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza has been quoted in media reports as saying that the death toll in the territory has surpassed 16,200 and more than 42,000 people have been wounded. Israel launched a massive military offensive on Gaza after the October 7 attacks on the country by Hamas militants.

Around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, were killed on the Israeli side during the Hamas' October 7 attack, according to media reports.

