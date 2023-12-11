Left Menu

SC verdict sad & unfortunate; but we have to accept it: Azad

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-12-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 12:18 IST
SC verdict sad & unfortunate; but we have to accept it: Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad Image Credit: ANI
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday termed the Supreme Court's verdict on pleas challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution ''sad and unfortunate'', but said ''we have to accept it''.

''It (the court verdict) is sad and unfortunate,'' Azad told reporters here.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the people of the region are not happy with the verdict delivered by a five-judge bench of the apex court.

''But we have to accept it (the verdict),'' he added.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections to the Assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

