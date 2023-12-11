Former RSS mouthpiece editor dies after being run over by train

Sundara Jothi, former editor of RSS Tamil magazine ''Vijayabaratham'' died after being run over by a train, the Saffron outfit said on Monday. The 68-year old full-time worker, who had a low degree of vision and hearing loss was hit by an express train on December 10 evening near Chetpet railway station. Sundara Jothi, affectionately addressed as ' Jothi Ji' by Sangh workers, helmed the RSS official organ published in Tamil for over a decade and also had performed administrative functions, a statement said. A 'pracharak' for over four decades, he has held various positions in the organisation.

Amiable in nature, he was articulate and well-versed in Tamil and English. The RSS state headquarters is located at Chetpet in the city.

