Left Menu

Youth kills sister in UP village for refusing to stop texting on phone

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 11-12-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 12:30 IST
Youth kills sister in UP village for refusing to stop texting on phone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl was allegedly shot dead by her brother here after she refused to stop texting on her phone, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in in Shekhpura Kadeem village on Sunday night when Muskan (17) was allegedly using her mobile phone and her brother Aditya asked her to stop texting, ASP (City) Abhimaniyu Manglik said.

Muskan refused to listen to her brother and as the argument escalated, Aditya allegedly shot her using a country-made pistol, the ASP said.

Their mother Babita was in another room of the house when the incident took place, he said.

Locals rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he added.

The police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused, who is in his early twenties.

Locals said Aditya was opposed to his sister's relationship with a youth of another community in the same village.

The police are probing the case from all possible angles, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023