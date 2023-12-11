Left Menu

Russia's FSB says it prevented 18 attacks in annexed Crimea in 2023

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 12:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented 18 "terrorist attacks" this year in Crimea, which was annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014.

The prevented attacks included assassination attempts on the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, and a former pro-Russian member of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleh Tsaryov, the FSB was quoted as saying by Interfax.

The FSB detained 18 agents working for the Ukrainian security services and their accomplices on charges of preparing sabotage, the FSB said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

