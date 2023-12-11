China strongly protests Philippine vessel's actions in South China Sea
China has lodged solemn representations and a strong protest with the Philippines over a Philippine vessel "insisting on rushing into" disputed waters in the South China Sea, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday at a regular news conference.
The Philippines has called the actions of Chinese vessels against its boats carrying out South China Sea resupply missions over the weekend a "serious escalation".
