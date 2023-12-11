Left Menu

Assam: Suspected robber shot dead by police

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 11-12-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 13:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A suspected robber was shot dead by police when he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Golaghat district of Assam, an officer said on Monday.

According to the police officer, the man, identified as 26-year-old Dilip Sahani alias Lagan, was arrested and being taken to a location in Dergaon for further investigation on Sunday night.

''Suddenly, he pushed some policemen and tried to escape from custody. He was warned to stop but he did not listen. Left with no other option, we fired one round at him,'' he added.

The injured person was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

