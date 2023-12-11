MEA corrects name of MoS in Parliament response on question relating to Hamas

The External Affairs Ministry on Monday issued a statement in the Lok Sabha correcting the name of the minister who replied to a Parliament question on the designation of Hamas on December 8.

A political row broke out on on December 9 after Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said she had not approved a question tabled in the Lok Sabha the previous day on declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation, prompting the government to issue a clarification that it was a ''procedural error''.

As opposition parties latched onto Lekhi's remarks and described the incident as a ''serious breach and violation of rules'', the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on December 10, saying the unstarred question ''needs a technical correction in terms of reflecting Shri V Muraleedharan as the Minister of State replying to the Parliament question''.

''This is being suitably undertaken,'' the ministry had added.

''You have been misinformed as I have not signed any paper with this question and this answer,'' Lekhi said in response to a post on X on the issue.

On Monday, Muraleedharan laid a statement in the House, which was included in the supplementary agenda, ''correcting the reply given on December 8 to unstarred question number 980 by Shri Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, MP, regarding 'declaration of Hamas as terrorist organisation'.'' Ministers give an oral reply to starred questions. A written reply is given to unstarred questions.

