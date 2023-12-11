Left Menu

Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court’s upholding decision to abolish Article 370 from J&K

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah welcomes the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold the decision to abolish Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

In his post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that “I welcome the Honorable Supreme Court of India's verdict upholding the decision to abolish Article 370. On the 5th of August 2019, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370. After abrogation of Article 370 peace and normalcy have returned to J&K. Growth and development have brought new meaning to human life in the valley once torn by violence. Prosperity in the tourism and agriculture sectors has raised the income levels of the residents of both Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Today, the Supreme Court’s verdict has proved that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was completely constitutional.”

Union Home Minister further said that “After the abrogation of Article 370 the rights of the poor and deprived have been restored, and separatism and stone pelting are now things of the past. The entire region now echoes with melodious music and cultural tourism. The bonds of unity have strengthened, and integrity with Bharat stands reinforced. It is once again the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that always belonged to our nation and will continue to be so. Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji our government is committed to establishing lasting peace in J&K and Ladakh and the all-around development of the region. Whether it is boosting the local economy with new incentives, building state-of-the-art educational infrastructure, or empowering the poor with welfare benefits, we will continue to exert all our might for the region.”

(With Inputs from PIB)

